Síclovía returns to Southtown streets at the end of March

SAN ANTONIO – The month of March has yielded some wonderful weather for San Antonio, so now’s the time to explore outside before the sweltering summer hits.

If you’re looking to spend even more time outdoors, Síclovía is returning to Southtown for its 19th event.

Síclovía is taking place from 10 a.m.-noon on Sunday, March 27. The route will run from the South Flores H-E-B, to Cesar Chavez Boulevard, to St. Mary’s Street, and then to Roosevelt Park.

This means that a portion of Cesar Chavez and St. Mary’s will be closed during that time.

The free event encourages people to go outside and be active while enjoying car-free streets.

“We’re celebrating over one million attendees since Síclovía’s inception. Residents of all ages have enjoyed the event since 2011 thanks to our many sponsors and partners who help host this community event,” Sandy Morander, president & CEO of YMCA of Greater San Antonio, said in a news release.

There will also be food trucks, exercise classes, treats for pets, live music, bike repair tents and other activities along the route.

For more information, click here.