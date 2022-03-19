Crypto Series event in San Antonio aimed at educating about cryptocurrency, NFTs

SAN ANTONIO – The Tower of the America’s hosted Crypto Series 2022 on Friday and organizers are hoping to make it an annual event.

The event was aimed at educating the community about the shift to digital currency and to make the digital world less intimidating.

“Right now it’s the wild Wild West out there and that’s why we say it’s important to look for the signs of what’s good and what’s not,” said Reginald Braziel CEO of Highrise Elite Marketing.

Braziel said before people should ask which cryptocurrency or NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are best to invest in, you should first know what they are.

In short, cryptocurrency is essentially digital value or money while NFTs are like one-of-a-kind trading cards.

Fungible means something can be replaced by another identical item.

So, you can trade Bitcoin for Bitcoin because they are the same. But, if you trade NFTs, which are not fungible, you’ll have something completely different than before because each is unique.

Cryptocurrency and NFTs are valued by how sought-after they are, so the price varies almost like stocks.

The crypto series event aimed at simplifying this very complex topic.

“Basically, like teach you from every different angle. It’s never one person who can help you understand what crypto is. You should always listen to multiple people because you can get a better perspective,” said Braziel.

Unfortunately, with new opportunities comes new scams and people should be aware before navigating the digital world. The crypto series had a handful of speakers giving insight, trying to break down what to know, what to look out for, and what to be wary of.

“The best way to not allow something to consume you is to stay ahead of it and that’s what we’re planning on doing at this event,” said Adrian Vega, who is vice president of marketing at Highrise Elite.

If you weren’t able to attend the event but want to see what was discussed, you can visit satxcrypto.io.

You can also watch the KSAT Explains episode on cryptocurrency that gives a deeper dive into what you need to know and how it works.

