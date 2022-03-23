49º

Northbound lanes of I-35 closed east of downtown due to crashes

I-35 NB at Walters closed; traffic backing up around downtown highways

SAPD at an accident on I-35 north at Walters Street on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 on the city’s near East Side are closed on Wednesday morning due to two reported crashes.

The northbound lanes are closed at North Walters Street, causing a long delay for drivers. The ramp from Interstate 37 to Interstate 35 is also closed.

Cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation show traffic backed up at least to Interstate 10.

Details about the accidents are unknown at this time, but the first accident caused a secondary crash.

Photos from the scene show one vehicle overturned on the highway.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The northbound lanes of I-35 at Walters Street are closed on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, due to a crash. (TXDOT)

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

