Bicyclist hit, killed during vehicle’s rollover crash on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle during a rollover crash that sent a woman and baby to the hospital late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Basse Road near the intersection of McCullough Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, a woman and baby were in a red, four-door sedan traveling westbound on Basse Road when, for an unknown reason, it lost control and struck a male bicyclist, killing him.

Police said the vehicle rolled during the crash. Officers say speed could have played a factor. It is unclear if alcohol played a role.

The woman and the child were both extracted from the sedan and taken to University Hospital, both with non-life-threatening injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The name and age of the bicyclist killed have not been released. Police did not say what, if any charges the driver may face.