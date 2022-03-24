San Antonio leaders, business community members to head to D.C. for lobbying trip

San Antonio leaders, business community members to travel to DC to lobby for more federal funding

San Antonio – A contingent of 118 members of the San Antonio business community and local government are headed to the nation’s capital to try to bring as many projects and tax dollars back to the Alamo City as possible.

The trip is organized by the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and is usually an annual affair. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic though, there was no trip in 2021.

The group will leave Sunday and return Wednesday, with two full days in between of lobbying and hearing from local representatives, administration officials and influencers from other states.

The priorities for the trip are centered around the chamber’s federal agenda, though city and county officials will also be part of the trip.

City Hall Reporter Garrett Brnger talked with the chamber and city officials about what they hope to accomplish.