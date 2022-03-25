46 immigrants found in tractor-trailer rig near Uvalde, police say

A traffic stop near Uvalde on Wednesday led to the discovery of 46 immigrants in the back of a tractor-trailer belly-dump rig. Courtesy: Uvalde Police Department

UVALDE, Texas – A traffic stop near Uvalde on Wednesday led to the discovery of 46 immigrants in the back of a tractor-trailer belly-dump rig.

According to the Uvalde police, officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 90 East and found 46 adults and two unaccompanied children within the cab and trailer.

The immigrants were released to U.S. Border Patrol.

The driver was arrested and charged with human smuggling. The case will be turned over to the 38th Judicial District Attorneys Office for review and prosecution.

Also on KSAT.com: