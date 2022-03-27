66º

LIVE

Local News

Overnight fire destroys vacant building in Southtown, SAFD says

No injuries were reported

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, SAFD, Southtown, San Antonio
Arson investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that destroyed a vacant building near the Alamodome overnight. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that destroyed a vacant building not far from the Alamodome overnight.

The fire happened around 11:51 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Delaware, east of Southtown.

When firefighters arrived, they said the building was fully-involved, with flames reaching up to 20 feet in the air.

Despite the firefighters’ efforts to put out the flames, the structure collapsed and was declared a total loss, according to SAFD.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email