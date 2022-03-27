Overnight fire destroys vacant building in Southtown, SAFD says

Arson investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that destroyed a vacant building near the Alamodome overnight.

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that destroyed a vacant building not far from the Alamodome overnight.

The fire happened around 11:51 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Delaware, east of Southtown.

When firefighters arrived, they said the building was fully-involved, with flames reaching up to 20 feet in the air.

Despite the firefighters’ efforts to put out the flames, the structure collapsed and was declared a total loss, according to SAFD.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.