More than $18K in equipment, instruments stolen out of San Antonio musician’s trailer

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of dollars in music equipment was stolen in a matter of minutes from a trailer in the front yard of a far West Side home Tuesday morning.

The equipment belonged to local musician Zeke Escobedo. He said his trailer, containing more than $18,000 worth of equipment and instruments, was stolen just before 6 a.m.

“I had two systems speakers for a small area and speakers for a big area. Power amps, a whole set of drums that’s $3,500, guitars, bass lights, my cords, microphone stands and everything,” said Escobedo.

Escobedo lives on Apache Village on the far West Side. He said the trailer was locked and the neighborhood is normally quiet. He said the thieves hitched the trailer onto their vehicle in such a rush that it left skid marks on his driveway and down the street.

“There was nothing left but a trail going down the street where they dragged the trailer,” said Escobedo.

San Antonio police said the theft case remained under investigation, but officers called Escobedo Thursday morning and told him the trailer had been recovered in the 7200 block of Marbach Road.

Escobedo said there was nothing left inside.

“The lights were hanging up there and they just ripped them off and took everything. My cords, microphone stands and everything,” said Escobedo. “The only thing they left was the tip jar and they didn’t even leave a tip or nothing.”

Escobedo is 78-years-old and has been playing music since he was 15. He started his country music band Burgundy decades ago. He said he’s never experienced anything like this in the business.

“You work hard for all this, buy all this equipment and then to have somebody just come and take it away,” said Escobedo. “I’ve been angry since this happened, but I’ve kind of mellowed down.”

Escobedo said Burgundy has some gigs lined up in the near future and many fellow musicians have offered to help the band out.