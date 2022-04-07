Suspect accused of shooting, injuring Bexar County deputy on West Side faced prior charges, records show

SAN ANTONIO – Arrest records revealed more about the suspect who shot and injured a Bexar County deputy and was found dead after an hours-long standoff with authorities on the West Side.

The county medical examiner’s office identified the suspect as Robert Otoniel Inosencio, 18.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies tried to arrest Inosencio on two felony warrants involving an aggravated robbery and a narcotics case.

Investigators said one deputy was shot while trying to serve those warrants. He was taken to a hospital by another deputy in a BCSO unit.

Inosencio was found dead after an hours-long standoff.

Bexar County records showed Inosencio had two previous charges -- an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge last year and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The aggravated assault charge was dismissed due to a missing witness. A hearing date was set for last Friday before it was moved to August for the unlawful carrying of a weapon charge.

It’s unclear if Inosencio’s death was due to gunfire from deputies or a self-inflicted gunshot.

The injured deputy, 54-year-old Miguel Gonzalez, is a 29-year veteran of BCSO. He is currently recovering at University Hospital and is “in good spirits,” officials said Wednesday night.

