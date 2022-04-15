Dallas Cowboys player reportedly linked to murder investigation

Police are seeking to interview Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph in connection with a fatal shooting in March, according to a Yahoo Sports report.

For nearly a month, Dallas police have been investigating the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Cameron Ray.

Footage released by police earlier this week showed a group of men standing inside a nightclub before going outside and taking part in a fight. Shortly after the fight, surveillance shows Ray walking to a car with other people when gunshots rang out from a dark SUV that sped down the street. Ray was struck by a bullet and died in the hospital.

Shortly after the footage was released, a Cowboys source told Yahoo Sports on Thursday that Joseph appeared to be one of the men caught on surveillance camera.

Ad

Team officials have reportedly encouraged Joseph to participate in the investigation, while the team’s security staff is also looking into Joseph’s potential involvement.

Joseph’s attorney, Barry Sorrels, told the Dallas Morning News Joseph was in the suspect vehicle during the shooting, but had no knowledge of what was going to happen.

“Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,” Sorrels said. “Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent. Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we intend to respect the process.”

Ad

The Cowboys also issued a statement on Friday about the investigation.

“The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18,” according to the statement. “First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.”

Joseph, who is also a rapper known as “YKDV Bossman Fat” was drafted as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft and the team was likely to use him more in the upcoming season.

Read more: