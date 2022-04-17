86º

Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train, SAPD says

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. near J Street and Roland Avenue.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on the East Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near J Street and Roland Avenue.

Police said a man was lying in the middle of the railroad tracks. A train conductor noticed the man as the train was approaching him.

The conductor immediately honked the horn and applied the brakes, but the man did not respond and the train could not stop in time, police said.

Officers said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

