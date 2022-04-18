3 people in custody after shooting, vehicle chase on East Side, SAPD says

Two men and one woman are in police custody following a shooting and vehicle chase on the city’s East Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 3:20 a.m. to Seguin Street, not far from Interstate 35 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, officers arrived to find an unoccupied vehicle with multiple bullet holes. That’s when, police say, a black Cadillac Escalade sped by them at a high-rate of speed.

Police said the officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver instead sped off. Officers followed from the East Side to the Northeast Side, with the chase ultimately ending at the Oak Valley Apartments on Judson Road.

Authorities say the suspects then tried to flee on foot when the vehicle came to a stop. Officers managed to take all three into custody.

SAPD said during the chase, the suspects were seen throwing items out of the windows. At least one patrol vehicle also was hit while pulling into the apartment complex, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident.