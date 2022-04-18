(Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

These are a couple of vehicles that the San Antonio Police Department is auctioning.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department will be holding an asset seizure vehicle auction on Tuesday, April 19 at 3625 Growdon Rd.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m.

Following are the rules for the auction:

Bidders must register before the start of the sale.

Registration and viewing begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Payment is by cash or credit card (No American Express).

Units must be paid for on the day of the sale.

Vehicles may be picked up on Thursday and Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. All vehicles must be removed by 6 p.m. on Friday.

SAPD to hold vehicle auction Tuesday (SAPD)

For a list of the vehicles being auctioned, please visit SAPD’s Facebook page.