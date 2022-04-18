SAPD to hold vehicle auction Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department will be holding an asset seizure vehicle auction on Tuesday, April 19 at 3625 Growdon Rd.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m.
Following are the rules for the auction:
- Bidders must register before the start of the sale.
- Registration and viewing begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
- Payment is by cash or credit card (No American Express).
- Units must be paid for on the day of the sale.
- Vehicles may be picked up on Thursday and Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. All vehicles must be removed by 6 p.m. on Friday.
For a list of the vehicles being auctioned, please visit SAPD’s Facebook page.