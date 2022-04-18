72º

Local News

SAPD to hold vehicle auction Tuesday

Auction includes pickup trucks, SUVs and a BMW and will take place at 3625 Growdon Road

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: SAPD
These are a couple of vehicles that the San Antonio Police Department is auctioning. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department will be holding an asset seizure vehicle auction on Tuesday, April 19 at 3625 Growdon Rd.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m.

Following are the rules for the auction:

  • Bidders must register before the start of the sale.
  • Registration and viewing begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
  • Payment is by cash or credit card (No American Express).
  • Units must be paid for on the day of the sale.
  • Vehicles may be picked up on Thursday and Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. All vehicles must be removed by 6 p.m. on Friday.
SAPD to hold vehicle auction Tuesday (SAPD)

For a list of the vehicles being auctioned, please visit SAPD’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email