15 migrants, 1 driver injured after chase ends in rollover in Bexar County, Medina County Sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – Fifteen migrants and one driver were injured after a high-speed chase with sheriff’s deputies went into Bexar County and resulted in a rollover, according to the Medina County Sheriff.

The incident began around 8 a.m. Sunday on I-35 and County Road 770.

According to the sheriff, a deputy pulled over a pick-up truck carrying the migrants and one person ran out of the truck before it took off again.

The truck then lost control at Kinney Road and it rolled several times. When it came to a stop, deputies said 15 migrants were found in the truck. The sheriff said the driver of the truck is from Austin.

Two people were airlifted to a San Antonio hospital for treatment of injuries and the rest were taken from the scene by ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

The driver was hiding a weapon from officials at the time of the crash. The sheriff said the driver is facing several charges but could receive additional charges if not everyone survives the crash.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

