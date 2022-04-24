Man in critical condition after being ejected from motorcycle during crash on NW Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was ejected from his motorcycle following a crash on the Northwest Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred in the 2900 block of West Avenue.

Police said multiple witnesses observed a man driving his motorcycle on the southbound lanes of West Avenue at a high rate of speed.

A gray Prius was exiting a parking lot and made a left turn on the northbound lanes of West Avenue. Police said as the Prius was crossing the southbound lanes of West Avenue, it struck the motorcycle.

Officers said the man was ejected from the motorcycle, and the motorcycle struck a third car which was stopped at the intersection of Venice Street and West Avenue.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. At last check, the man remained in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.