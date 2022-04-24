83º

Man hospitalized after being struck by car on West Side, SAPD says

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Zarzamora Street

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was struck by a car while crossing a West Side street overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Zarzamora Street.

Police said a man was walking westbound on Buena Vista Street across the north crosswalk of S. Zarzamora Street. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle.

The man suffered serious bodily injury and was taken to University Hospital by EMS, police said. At last check, the man was in stable condition.

The driver of the car fled the scene. Police said when the driver is located, they will be charged with failure to stop and render aid.

The investigation is ongoing.

