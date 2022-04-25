Man in hospital after being hit by bullets fired into East Side home

A man was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting on Monday, April 25, 2022, in the 500 block of G Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was injured in what San Antonio police believe was a drive-by shooting on Monday morning on the East Side.

Police say the shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 500 block of G Street, not far from Roland Road and Interstate 10.

Someone in a vehicle fired bullets into the man’s home, hitting him in his arm and stomach. His injuries were non-life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital, police said.

There was a total of eight people in the home, including a baby. No one else was injured in the shooting.

A car parked in the driveway also was hit by gunfire.

Police think the man who was shot was an innocent victim.

The shooter has not been located, police said.

A man was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting on Monday, April 25, 2022, in the 500 block of G Street. (ksat)

A man was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting on Monday, April 25, 2022, in the 500 block of G Street. (ksat)

Read also: