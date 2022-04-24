83º

Man found dead in East Side home with apparent gunshot wounds, police say

The incident occurred around 4:50 a.m. in the 1200 block of Paso Hondo Street.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

A man is dead after a friend found him in his East Side home with apparent gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a friend found him in his East Side home with apparent gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Police said they arrived on scene to find a 22-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds lying on the floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer said a friend of the man had found him and called the police.

Further details are limited at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT.

Joe Arredondo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.