Man found dead in East Side home with apparent gunshot wounds, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a friend found him in his East Side home with apparent gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 4:50 a.m. in the 1200 block of Paso Hondo Street.

Police said they arrived on scene to find a 22-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds lying on the floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer said a friend of the man had found him and called the police.

Further details are limited at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

