‘Heinous murder attempt’ under investigation after man found tied up, critically injured, Sheriff Salazar says

BEXAR COUNTY – Deputies are investigating what appears to be a “heinous murder attempt” after a man was found tied up and critically injured on the side of a road in East Bexar County, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Authorities were called to the 11200 block of La Vernia Road around 7:30 a.m. Saturday after a motorist passing through the area came across the injured man.

When deputies arrived, they found the man in critical condition. He had multiple, severe injuries to his face and upper body.

It’s unclear if the man was stabbed or shot, but Salazar said they believe his injuries indicate he was stabbed.

The man was identified Saturday night as 24-year-old Joshua Sandoval, of New Braunfels.

At last check, the man was receiving treatment for his injuries at an area hospital and had surgery. Deputies said they had a difficult time identifying him initially due to the severity of his injuries.

Sheriff Salazar said deputies are still working to track down the suspect responsible.

Ad

“These folks, whoever did this to him, there seems to be a lot of hatred, anger that went into this attempt to murder this young man,” Salazar said. “To leave him out here to die on a country road, it’s a pretty heartbreaking situation.”

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or the BCSO at 210-335-GANG.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Earlier this morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched for an injured male in the 11000 block of La... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 23, 2022

More on KSAT: