Search enters day 2 for missing Texas Guardsman who attempted to save drowning migrants

The soldier went missing after trying to save 2 migrants near Eagle Pass Friday, officials say

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Solider, Texas, Texas National Guard, migrants, U.S. Border
The search for a missing Texas National Guard Soldier continues Saturday after search and rescue teams had to pause dive operations on Friday due to the strength of the river’s current, according to a news release.

The soldier, assigned to Operation Lone Star, went missing after trying to save two migrants who appeared to be drowning in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass on Friday, the Texas Military Department said.

A Texas Rangers’ investigation revealed that the two migrants were involved in “illicit transnational narcotics trafficking,” authorities said. The two migrants are now in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

The soldier’s family has been notified; however, authorities are still withholding the soldier’s name at this time. It is expected to be released at a later date.

Officials said they will continue the search for the missing soldier until they have exhausted all available resources.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

