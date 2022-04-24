83º

Local News

Friends of man found dead on Northwest Side say his life had meaning

Todd Quaglia’s cause of death is still pending, according to the medical examiner

Patty Santos, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Homeless, San Antonio

San Antonio – He was a talented music sound system expert, known in the San Antonio heavy music scene for helping make shows memorable.

This week, his body was found in a tent next to a bridge in a rural part of Northwest San Antonio.

On Saturday, his friends identified him as Todd Quaglia.

Terry Anderson said Quaglia had a knack for working the sound systems at heavy metal venues in the Alamo City. For decades, he worked in many popular venues, making memorable shows in the 1990s and on.

“He was like the extra member of every band because you would have three or four or five bands a night, but he’d be up there helping them with their sound, making sure that the monitors are good, making sure that the lights are good,” Anderson recalled.

Anderson said Quaglia fell on hard times and ended up homeless.

A mutual friend was in touch with him and would take food to him at the bridge where he was living. That friend was also there when his body was discovered on Thursday.

A memorial with his photo has since been placed on the bridge where he was found, on Babcock Road near Kyle Seale Parkway.

Anderson hopes those who knew him or remember him will keep him in their memories tonight.

“I just wanted to make sure that he doesn’t walk off stage without getting the applause he deserves,” he said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner said his cause of death is still pending.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

email