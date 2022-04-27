Family of man killed in a crash with SAPD officer pushing for safety on the West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man will be laid to rest Wednesday, nearly two months after being hit and killed by a San Antonio police officer.

“Just coming out here today to do this interview gave me goosebumps,” Belinda Herrera told KSAT’s Leigh Waldman.

A block from where her uncle, Feliciano Jimenez, better known as Leo, was killed, Herrera said the danger of West Commerce Street is clear.

“It scares me the way people drive so fast and the kids crossing the streets -- older, elderly people crossing, and they’re driving too fast,” Herrera said.

In the sunlight, it’s easy to see people waiting on sidewalks to cross. Unfortunately, that’s far from true at night.

“Dark. Very dark. If they don’t have their lights on in the store here, it’s dark,” Herrera said.

Jimenez was hit while crossing the street at 8:30 p.m. on March 5.

A public information officer with SAPD told KSAT 12 that it was dark in the area but couldn’t say if that contributed to the crash.

Jimenez’s family said they asked the city to improve safety along West Commerce and NW 39th streets months before Jimenez’s death.

They contacted District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo.

Castillo’s office sent KSAT the following statement:

“Currently, pedestrian safety improvements for the intersection are scheduled for the 2024 fiscal year budget, however, our office is actively working with City Staff to identify solutions to reduce the projected timeline. The Public Works Department was recently provided with crash history for this intersection as part of a broader traffic study to ensure that the City of San Antonio takes appropriate safety measures going forward. As we enter 2023 budget discussions infrastructure and pedestrian safety remain a top priority. We will continue to advocate for an increase in streets and sidewalk improvements to ensure that we reduce San Antonio pedestrian fatalities.” Teri Castillo, District 5 Councilwoman

A spokesperson for the city’s Public Works department declined to comment about the traffic study done.

Jimenez’s family is now waiting to see the dash camera video on Wednesday.

“Tomorrowm I’ll be going to the station to go see the the tape, and maybe it’ll give me closure, maybe, or answer questions for me,” Herrera said.

SAPD confirmed they’re still investigating the crash.

KSAT 12 has submitted open records requests for the Public Works traffic study, which includes a crash history of the area.

When those records are provided, this story will be updated.