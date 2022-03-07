Family of man who was fatally struck by SAPD patrol car speaks out

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian is dead after a San Antonio police officer struck him with a patrol vehicle while responding to a call on the West Side, according to SAPD.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of W Commerce Street and NW 39th Street.

According to police, the pedestrian -- a 62-year-old man-- was wearing dark clothing while crossing the street and didn’t yield to traffic.

The victim was later identified by family as Feliciano Jimenez, or better known as Leo. Leo’s niece, Belinda Herrera, told KSAT12 they have been calling for more safety measures in the area for months.

“It’s hard because I never thought it was going to be one of my family members that was going to pass away there and the way he passed away was awful,” said Herrera. “There’s no stripes there, no crosswalk. they’re playing roulette there. We don’t need no more people to die there, we don’t want other people to go through what we’re going through.”

According to a public information officer for SAPD, the on-duty officer was heading east on W. Commerce, responding to a call for a fight and couldn’t see the pedestrian in the roadway due to poor lighting.

We reached out to councilwoman Terri Castillo about safety concerns and lack of lighting in the area of the intersection in question. KSAT12 was sent this statement:

“I am saddened to hear of the death that took place on Saturday night. We lost a member of our District 5 community. I have talked with some of his family, and we are working to find answers. We do know someone died and this person was loved by his family and community. I am working to get more information from the San Antonio Police Department. I will also work with our Public Works Department to find ways to make West Commerce and NW 39th Street safer for our community. This man’s family deserves answers and accountability. I will work with them and our community to ensure that we find those.”

Authorities said the pedestrian got hit by the officer’s patrol vehicle and he landed in a grassy area. The officer stopped his vehicle, notified 911 and went to help the man.

The officer involved is a two-year veteran with the police department. Police have two investigations open. One is criminal and the other is administrative.