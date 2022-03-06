Pedestrian fatally struck by SAPD patrol vehicle responding to call on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian is dead after a San Antonio police officer struck him with a patrol vehicle while responding to a call on the West Side, according to SAPD.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on W Commerce Street and NW 39th Street.

According to SAPD PIO Michelle Ramos, the man is in his 60s and was wearing dark clothing when he was struck.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. The officer is a two-year veteran with the police department.

Neither of their identities have been released at this time.

The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and information is subject to change. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

