3 people displaced, several without power after South Side house fire, SAFD says

No injuries were reported; cause is still under investigation

Cody King, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are displaced after a home on the South Side went up in flames Saturday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Crystal.

Firefighters said the flames knocked down a power line in the area and left a significant amount of damage to the home. Some residents are currently without power and CPS Energy crews are working to repair the downed line.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire but they were able to escape safely and uninjured. The Red Cross is working to relocate them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

