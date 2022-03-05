Woman dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle on South Side, SAPD says

A woman has died from her injuries after San Antonio police say she was struck by a vehicle while walking across a South Side street overnight.

The incident happened around 1:51 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said the woman, 47, was struck by a dark-colored sedan when she walked across the street. The vehicle continued southbound on Roosevelt Avenue and didn’t stop to help her.

The woman was taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

SAPD officers searched the area for the driver and dispatched its EAGLE helicopter, but the driver has not been located as of yet. The investigation continues.

