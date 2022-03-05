71º

Man hit, killed by vehicle while crossing West Side street, police say

Once the driver is located, they will be charged with failure to stop and render aid - death.

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a West Side street overnight and San Antonio police are still looking for the driver involved.

The incident happened around 12:53 a.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of Culebra Road.

Police said the man, 47, was crossing from south to north on a street with a non-designated crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver did not stop to help the man and fled the scene.

The man who was struck was taken to University Hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the man’s condition was deteriorating and he succumbed to his injuries at 1:41 a.m.

SAPD is still searching for the driver and vehicle involved. Once located, the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid - death.

