Man accused of killing BCSO K-9 faces new charges after bringing metal shank into jail, records show

A man accused of killing a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K-9 over three years ago is facing new charges.

According to Bexar County Jail records, 38-year-old Matthew Mireles is charged with possession of a deadly weapon in a penal institution in two separate indictments.

The incidents happened in February when Mireles carried a metal shank into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

The new charges are third-degree felonies punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Mireles is still awaiting trial for the killing of a police service animal.