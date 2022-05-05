Fears over further Supreme Court reversals mount after document leak

SAN ANTONIO – The possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court has some worried about the precedent it will set.

It’s an issue Dyana Limon-Mercado, executive director of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes, sees going hand in hand with the discussion on abortion.

“If you fundamentally look at groups that are opposed to abortion are also opposed to birth control. And those are the same groups that are also attacking trans kids and LGBTQ rights,” Limon-Mercado said.

Looking at the draft opinion leaked, Justice Samuel Alito writes Roe v. Wade must be overruled because “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.”

Ad

The constitutionality wording worries Robert Salcido Jr., executive director of Pride Center San Antonio.

“It’s horrifying to think that abortion access is going to be taken away. And then what’s next? And specifically, marriage equality -- is that next?” Salcido said.

There is nothing written about reversing rulings that allow for same-sex marriage or rights to contraceptives in the draft. Still, Salcido and Limon-Mercado believe it’s hidden between the lines.

“You’re taking away the rights of folks and their opportunity and their ability to make decisions on their own. It’s a dangerous precedent,” Salcido said.

David Crockett with Trinity University disagrees. He sees the issues as completely separate.

“I’m not sure I would see the court go further and do something like reverse the gay marriage decision of (a few) years ago. I don’t know that the numbers are there for that,” said Crockett, a professor and chair of the Political Science Department at Trinity University.

Ad

Crockett isn’t convinced the court would have the backing or desire to take on every social issue.

In this daft, Justice Alito wrote, “Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”

The chief executive officer for Equality Texas, the largest statewide organization focused on LGBTQ+ equality, said they’re trying to stay away from any speculation, simply encouraging people to turn out and shape the policy they want to see.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

Bexar County DA says he won’t prosecute personal health care decisions

Abortion remains legal in Texas, but confusion reigns after Supreme Court document leak

Ad

Draft opinion suggests Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, report says

If Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Texas will completely ban abortion

San Antonio political science professors weigh in on unprecedented breach of U.S. Supreme Court procedure