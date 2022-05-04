Bexar County DA says he won’t prosecute personal health care decisions

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales weighed in after the leak of the United States Supreme Court’s draft ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and assured the public he would continue to fight for women’s reproductive rights.

The DA also attended a protest at the new federal courthouse Tuesday to assure people of his stance that he would not prosecute personal health care decisions, specifically abortions.

Gonzales shared his statement along with a post from April in which he and four other DAs from across Texas pledged not to prosecute personal health care decisions after the enactment of Senate Bill 8. (See the post below.)

SB 8 is a controversial piece of legislation that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, sometimes as early as six weeks before many women know they’re pregnant. The Texas Legislature voted on it in 2021 during a special session called by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Gonzales stated the following on Facebook:

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will not change my commitment as Bexar County DA to continue to fight for a woman’s right to make reproductive decisions about her own body.”

The draft decision leaked by Politico was from February, and abortion is still legal. The Supreme Court’s decision is expected sometime in late June or early July before its term ends.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will not change my commitment as Bexar County DA to continue to fight for a woman’s right to make reproductive decisions about her own body. Posted by Joe Gonzales District Attorney on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

