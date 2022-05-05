Woman detained in attempted carjacking, robberies on West Side, police say

San Antonio police respond to an attempted carjacking and robbery on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 100 block of Enrique Barrera Parkway.

A woman was detained after she allegedly robbed several people and tried to carjack someone on the West Side, according to police.

Police received a call before 8 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a woman waving a gun, threatening people and demanding money in the 100 block of Enrique Barrera Parkway.

A witness told KSAT 12 News that the woman tried to steal her car from outside a convenience store, but that’s when officers arrived and blocked her in.

Officers detained her and placed her in the back of a patrol car, where she was heard cursing and seen kicking. Paramedics evaluated her, and police said they are determining if she was under the influence.

Officers are still trying to determine how many victims there might be and what, if anything, she stole. She is expected to face several robbery charges.

