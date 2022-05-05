Driver rammed woman into vehicle, dumpster amid altercation in East Side parking lot, police say

A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was rammed by a vehicle on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in the 100 block of South WW White, near interstate 10 on the East Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was rammed by a vehicle in the parking lot of a McDonald’s, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South WW White, near interstate 10 on the East Side.

San Antonio police said an altercation between two groups started inside the McDonald’s, and it then spilled into the parking lot.

Two of the groups involved in the altercation were leaving when an SUV hit the 19-year-old and rammed her into her friend’s vehicle.

The SUV continued on with the woman on the hood and then rammed her into a dumpster, police said.

The suspect vehicle took off and the woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

The incident is under investigation.

