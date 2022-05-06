Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old woman missing in San Antonio

Margarita Martinez was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 400 block of Future Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert was issued early Friday for an 85-year-old woman last seen on San Antonio’s north side.

Margarita Martinez was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Future Drive, not far from the Interstate 10 and Loop 410 interchange. At the time she was in a red 2017 Kia Rio with the Texas license plate 1MSPG.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 157 pounds, has white hair, has brown eyes, and was in a floral blouse and violet pants.

The alert states that she has a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own safety.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.

Read also: