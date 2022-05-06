Authorities searching for 71-year-old man last seen on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway in San Antonio for a 71-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday, according to police.

Jesus Dominguez-Ontiveros has dementia and is believed to be on foot. He was last seen in the 300 block of Matthews Avenue.

He’s described as having brown eyes, brown hair shorter than ear-top length and has some missing teeth. He is also missing half of his pointer finger on his right hand.

Dominguez-Ontiveros was last seen wearing gray pants and a Texas Longhorns hat.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.