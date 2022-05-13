88º

Multiple people displaced after fire damages 3 apartments on Northwest Side, SAFD says

No injuries were reported; cause of the fire is under investigation

Cody King, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Several people are displaced and looking for a new place to stay after a fire damaged their apartment units on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 6900 block of Border Brook, near Timberhill.

Officials said the fire drew a heavy response, with at least 37 units called to the scene. Upon further investigation, firefighters said they believe the fire is accidental and could be electrical.

In total, three apartment units were damaged -- one by fire and two by smoke.

No injuries were reported, but those who were displaced are working with the apartment complex to find other units to stay in, or to see if there are vacancies at its sister property.

The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes, though the cause is still under investigation.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

