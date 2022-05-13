Multiple people displaced after fire damages 3 apartments on Northwest Side, SAFD says

Several people are displaced and looking for a new place to stay after a fire damaged their apartment units on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 6900 block of Border Brook, near Timberhill.

Officials said the fire drew a heavy response, with at least 37 units called to the scene. Upon further investigation, firefighters said they believe the fire is accidental and could be electrical.

In total, three apartment units were damaged -- one by fire and two by smoke.

No injuries were reported, but those who were displaced are working with the apartment complex to find other units to stay in, or to see if there are vacancies at its sister property.

The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes, though the cause is still under investigation.