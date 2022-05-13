Why did a chicken cross I-35? ACS says he may have been looking for his forever family.

Why did a chicken run across I-35? Well, according to San Antonio Animal Care Services, he was an eggstraordinary journey to find his forever home.

On May 5, the chicken was found by ACS at the Highway 281 and I-35 interchange. He was on the run and managed to cross the road twice.

Texas Department of Transportation trucks and San Antonio police blocked traffic to keep everyone safe and aid the ACS officers in capturing the loose chicken.

The bird was crafty, though, and leaped on top of the barricade in an attempt to fly down.

ACS said an officer was too quick for him and was able to grab the chicken before he flew off.

“This could have ended much differently, but the ‘sun do shine’ and Rock-a-doodle, they later named the male chicken, made it safe and sound back to ACS,” officials said.

If you’re interested in learning more about Rock-a-doodle, the chicken, you’re urged to reach out to ACS’s adoptions team at acsadoptions@sanantonio.gov.

