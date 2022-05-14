Man wounded in shooting outside NE Side bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is in the hospital following a shooting outside a bar on the city’s Northeast Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. outside Lefty’s Draft House in the 17400 block of Judson Road, just south of Loop 1604.

According to police, two men were arguing inside the bar and that argument spilled into a nearby parking lot. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired at the other, police said.

SAPD said the second man also had a gun and fired back, hitting the first man.

The man shot drove away from the scene to Maple Vista Street where he called for help. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

Police say they are now questioning the other man. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

