The Congress House Intelligence committee is holding a UFO hearing for the first time in more than 50 years.

Several military officials will testify, including Ronald S. Moultrie, the Pentagon’s top intelligence official, and from Scott W. Bray, the deputy director of Naval intelligence.

The last congressional hearing on the subject came in 1969.