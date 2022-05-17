San Antonio nonprofit hosts 3rd annual care package collection drive for deployed service members

The nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels is having their annual collection drive and are gathering hygiene items, puzzles and snacks to send to US service members that are presently deployed.

SAN ANTONIO – The nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels is having their annual collection drive and are gathering hygiene items, puzzles and snacks to send to US service members that are presently deployed.

“We are going into our third year. It started when we had a surge after Iraq attacked US troops in 2020 or late 2019, so we got a series of requests for care packages for the troops who were going to Iraq, so we’ve continued this program because we continue having requests for care packages,” Chris Chun, vice president of programs at Soldiers’ Angels said.

People across the country are getting involved in the Go Camo Care Package Collection Drive. This year, they’ve already received $20,000 worth of items,” Chun said.

There are ways you can help, including setting up a collection drive, purchasing items and sending it to the nonprofit or by monetary donations.

“The items we are looking for the most this year are hygiene items, travel size, shampoo, razors, and toothbrushes,” Chun said.

Army veteran Rich Scott still has some of the notes that were inside care packages that were sent to him.

“The first care package I received was my first deployment to Afghanistan almost 20 years ago. I just remember all of us were low on supplies and some folks had missed the last resupply. The resupply was not for another week, but because of care packages sent from friends and family we were able to have things on hand that we needed without having to wait for resupply,” Scott said.

Scott now works for Soldiers’ Angels and is thankful to be involved in the program.

“Just being on this end, being able to supply it for them, being able to support them this way, there’s nothing else I rather do,” Scott said.

To learn about the program, you can click here.