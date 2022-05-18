Arkansas water tower featuring Johnny Cash silhouette vandalized

KINGSLAND, Ark. – City officials in Kingsland, Arkansas, discovered a bullet hole puncture in their water tower Tuesday, making it appear like the Johnny Cash etch on the structure is urinating.

Images of the seemingly comical situation went viral, with many people visiting the town to see it.

However, the situation’s impact on the town has led to close to 30,000 gallons of water leaking daily.

The town will have no choice but to switch to a water line while the tank is repaired.

“It’s been leaking for the last almost week. People can look for their water to be discolored,” mayor Luke Neal told FOX 16 News in Arkansas.

The tower is losing around $200 in water per day. That and a repair job costing nearly $5,000 is placing Kingsland’s budget in a bad place, mayor Luke Neal told FOX 16 News.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has some leads in the case, with the individual responsible possibly facing a felony charge for negatively interfering with the vital operations of the city.