Motorcyclist shot multiple times in apparent road rage shooting in West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is in the hospital in critical condition following an apparent road rage shooting in West Bexar County late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Lukey River and Luckey Pond, not far from Highway 90 and just outside Loop 1604.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist for an unknown reason got into an apparent altercation with the driver of another vehicle and was shot multiple times. The suspect has not been found.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was able to drive home and get a neighbor to call for help. The wounded man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.