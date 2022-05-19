Man injured, suspect in custody after altercation and cutting on NE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was injured and another person is in custody following an altercation and cutting on the city’s Northeast Side early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the Flats at 9338 apartments in the 9300 block of Perrin Beitel Road, not far from Cowboy’s Dance Hall and Loop 410.

According to police, an argument broke out between two men in their 20s and one of the men was cut in his face and arm. He was treated at the scene.

Police said they detained the other man on scene for his role in what happened. Charges are pending.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

SAPD did not say exactly what the argument was about.