Man shot in chest during home invasion in West Bexar County, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people who they say kicked in the door of an apartment and shot a man in West Bexar County early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. at The Ranch at West End Apartments in the 130 block of Exeter Place Drive, found just outside Loop 1604 and near Potranco Road.

According to deputies, the two masked men had kicked in the door of the apartment and fired several gunshots, striking a man once in the upper chest.

Deputies said the pair fled after the shooting. It is unclear if they took anything. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The unidentified victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.