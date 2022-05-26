‘I will never again be silenced’: Victim faces Medical Center Rapist in court

After her attacker was sentenced to an additional 35 years, one of the victims of the Medical Center Rapist faced him in court on Wednesday.

The woman, whose identity we are not revealing to protect a victim of sexual assault, stood face to face with Anton Harris as she read her victim impact statement.

“Today I’m making a different promise, I promise to tell my story,” she said.

She recalled the moments that Harris robbed, raped and threatened to kill her.

“I promise to tell the story of you and me and the gun and what you did to me in a dark room,” she said. “I promise to tell the story of your cruelty and my survival.”

Harris, who was 18 and had just graduated high school, was arrested in June 2017 and charged with a series of robberies and rapes of women who lived in the Medical Center area.

Those attacks taking place for almost two years.

In early 2020, a jury convicted Harris on one of five charges of aggravated sexual assault and sentenced to 99 years.

On Tuesday, Harris agreed to a plea deal on a second charge and sentenced on Wednesday.

Parts of plea deal included the dismissal of the remaining charges and a 35-year additional sentence, which will run concurrently with the 99-year sentence.

Before Harris was hauled off to prison, it was his victim who was able to get the last word.

“Shut up or I’ll kill you, those were your words to me,” she said. “You used that gun to silence me. I will keep this new promise to you, I will not shut up and I will never again be silenced.”

