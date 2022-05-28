Hundreds visit Uvalde’s Town Square memorial in honor of victims

A number of vigils and memorials have popped up across Uvalde in honor and remembrance of the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. This tragedy is drawing in folks from as close as Houston and as far as Colorado. KSAT's Jonathan Cotto reports -- the memorials are there to help a heartbroken community try to find some peace and healing.

UVALDE, Texas – It’s been four days since the horrific attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 19 students and two teachers were killed. Since then, several vigils and memorials have popped up all over Uvalde in honor and remembrance of the victims.

This tragedy is drawing in folks from as close as Houston and as far as Colorado.

The memorials are places where the heartbroken community can find some type of peace and healing. They were created as safe spaces where everyone can bow their heads, say prayers, and honor the lives of the 21 victims.

At the center of one memorial in the heart of Uvalde are wooden crosses with the names of the victims. The crosses were placed around the water fountain at the town square by the Hearts of Mercy and Compassion, Crosses for Losses Ministry.

“So, we came up with the hearts and crosses, it was designed by another gentleman that we took it over from,” said Bonnie Fear, the response coordinator for Lutheran Church Charities K-9.

The crosses were brought down from Fort Worth and they were handmade across 15 locations in the U.S.

“So, we make them, and we hope we don’t have to use them but when we do need them — as you can see — it’s beneficial for the community,” said Fear.

Right now, there is certainly a strong and common theme uniting this community. Fear says Uvalde is a strong faith-based town and adds, that’s what is really pulling people together.

Faith is the only thing that can really bring this community together in a time of crisis, Uvalde native and pastor Humberto Renovato says.

“You know the Bible says that faith, love, and hope are our greatest weapons that we have right now,” Renovato said.

Renovato is a former Robb Elementary School student and reminds his community that victory will come soon.

“We win the victory one day at a time so it’s going to be an everyday thing of bringing love, hope, support to one another. It’s not going to be here today and gone tomorrow, it’s not what we do five days from now, it’s what we do a month from now, it’s what we do two months from now, that is going to help sustain the unity of the city and help the city heal,” Renovato said.

In the aftermath of tragedy and loss, the people of Uvalde have made their message loud and clear and that message is one of faith, hope and love.