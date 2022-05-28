San Antonio man sentenced to six years in prison for setting fire to Austin political office

AUSTIN – A San Antonio man who pleaded guilty to setting fire to a political party office in Austin will spend six years in prison for the crime.

Ryan Taylor Faircloth, 31, is charged with arson, stemming from the incident on September 29, 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Faircloth threw a molotov cocktail through the window of the Travis County Democratic Party office in downtown Austin, sending the building up in flames.

A nearby witness was able to stop the fire before firefighters arrived.

On January 10, 2022, Faircloth pleaded guilty of one count of arson, according to officials.

In addition to the prison sentence, he was also ordered to pay $12,472.84 in restitution and a $5,000 fine, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

“Those who commit violence for any ideological agenda will be held accountable for their actions,” said San Antonio FBI Agent Oliver E. Rich Jr. in a statement.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and Austin police and fire departments prosecuted the case.