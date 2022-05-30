Family looking for help solving brother’s murder after he was found dead in an apartment in Stone Oak

SAN ANTONIO – A man is looking for answers after his brother was found murdered in an apartment complex in Stone Oak.

Jarrod Anthony Papen, 39, was reported missing in the early afternoon on May 14. He was last seen at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Agora Palms Drive.

A family member told KSAT that Papen was getting ready to pick up his daughters for a family birthday party and walked out of his apartment, while his partner remained inside for two minutes to finish getting ready.

Papen’s partner then left the apartment but couldn’t find him and reported him missing to the police.

Papen’s body was found just over 24 hours later around 7 p.m. in an apartment two doors down from his own.

Preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department states that a neighbor found Papen dead inside of her apartment and called the police.

Officers arrived and found Papen’s body in the neighbor’s living room.

“Anyone that knew Jarrod loved him. He had a never-ending supply of energy and love,” his brother told KSAT.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators processed the scene but so far no arrests have been made.

If anyone has information regarding Papen’s murder, call San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867). Callers can remain anonymous.