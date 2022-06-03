SAISD bus drivers go through fire and safety evacuation drills

San Antonio ISD bus drivers trained Friday morning on what to do in case of an emergency.

SAN ANTONIO – Local bus drivers trained Friday morning on what to do in case of an emergency.

San Antonio ISD bus drivers learned how to evacuate a bus filled with smoke and what to do during a vehicle accident.

About 240 SAISD bus drivers and monitors attended the training, located at the San Antonio Fire Academy in the 300 block of South Callaghan Road.

Drivers from Uvalde CISD were also invited and given a plaque.

“Even though you may be in a different school district, we are all part of a big family of transportation,” Albert Ross, SAISD bus driver said.

Sylvia Uriegas has been a bus driver at UCISD for seven years and said the kids become family.

“We see the kids in the morning and in the afternoon. Most of them. We get to know them. And some of the bus drivers have had the same route since they were in Pre-K till sixth grade,” Uriegas said.

While the community in Uvalde continues to heal from the recent tragic shooting, transportation staff said it’s important to do these trainings to help keep kids safe.

“You are the first person they see in the morning and the last person they see in the afternoon,” Jennifer Magana, Uvalde CISD said.