Driver dies after vehicle bursts into flames following crash in Kirby, police say

KIRBY, Texas – A driver is dead after their vehicle went up in flames following a major crash in Kirby, according to police.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of FM 78.

When first responders arrived, they found a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The driver was found inside and was pronounced deceased.

Upon further investigation, police said the vehicle was heading eastbound when it veered into the westbound lanes of FM 78 and struck a pole.

The driver has not yet been identified and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

