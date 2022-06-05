97º

Woman fatally shot in head during an argument with her neighbor on Northeast side, police say

No suspects have yet to be named in the shooting

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – One woman is dead after a shooting in a Northeast side neighborhood overnight.

San Antonio police received a 911 call for a female who had been shot in the head, preliminary information states.

Police said an altercation between neighbors led to the shooting sometime around 4:45 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Bloomdale, not far from Loop 410 and Rittiman Road.

Neighbors told police they heard approximately 9 gunshots and officers told KSAT there were multiple shell casings at the scene.

The victim, who is believed to be in her late 30s or early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

There are currently no known suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

